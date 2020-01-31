James Harden Drops 35 as Rockets Beat Mavericks with Luka Doncic out Injured

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets each entered their matchup at 29-18.

The Rockets improved to 30-18 by defeating the visiting Mavericks 128-121 at the Toyota Center in Houston Friday night. They won without starting center Clint Capela, who aggravated his right heel bruise.

James Harden compensated for Capela's absence by leading the team with 35 points and 16 rebounds, his ninth double-double of the season.

Dallas was without reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, who suffered a right ankle sprain during practice Thursday. Head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed earlier Friday the 20-year-old All-Star will miss at least six games. Ryan Broekhoff made his first career start in Doncic's place.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was able to start despite lower back tightness, but the 27-year-old had to go out of his way throughout the night to keep loose:

The Rockets' three-point shooting percentage (46.7) proved to be a difference-maker. All told, the Rockets led by as many as 18 while the Mavs only managed to mount a four-point advantage. However, Dallas did come from trailing 101-87 entering the fourth quarter to within three points behind a surge from reserves Seth Curry, Delon Wright and Wille Cauley-Stein.

Houston evened the regular-season series at 1-1. These two will play again March 23 and April 7, both in Dallas.

Notable Performances

HOU G James Harden: 35 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals

HOU G Russell Westbrook: 32 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals

HOU G Eric Gordon: 17 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 1 block

DAL F Kristaps Porzingis: 35 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

DAL G Seth Curry: 16 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists

DAL G Tim Hardaway Jr.: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists

What's Next?

The Mavs will host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening, and the Rockets will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.