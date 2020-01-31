AJ Styles Injury Update, MVP Talks WWE Future, NXT Releases Injury Report

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Styles Provides Update on Shoulder Injury

AJ Styles confirmed Thursday on his Mixer channel that he suffered a separated shoulder during Sunday's Royal Rumble match, according to Fightful's Jeremy Lambert.

Styles suffered the injury while taking a spear from Edge, who made a surprise return in the match after a nine-year retirement because of a neck injury.

The Phenomenal One added that he "doesn't expect to be out very long" and that he will "be back before they think I'm ready."

Styles also insisted the shoulder ailment will not cause him to miss WrestleMania 36 in April.

Since making his WWE debut, Styles has consistently been part of big matches at WrestleMania. During his tenure, he has had singles bouts against Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton.

It is unclear who Styles might face this year since he is coming off a rivalry with Orton and Drew McIntyre, who both appear to be occupied with other opponents entering WrestleMania.

Since Styles and Seth Rollins are both leaders of stables on Raw, perhaps they could start a feud culminating on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Regardless, WWE figures to find an important spot for Styles provided he is able to heal as quickly as he anticipates.

MVP Talks Potential Transition to Producer Role

After making a surprise return in the men's Royal Rumble match and facing Rey Mysterio the next night on Raw, MVP spoke with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast.

During the interview (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Jason Ounpraseuth), MVP discussed his desire to transition into a backstage role soon:

"I'm at that point in my career, 46. I've always said my intentions were to retire around 45. I can still go. I'm still in great shape. I still wrestle just about every weekend, but I know the clock is ticking. Retirement is looming, and after such an exhilarating and amazing weekend at WWE, I still feel that I have a lot to offer. However, I'm at a point in my career where I think I'm ready to start offering my talents behind the scenes or in another capacity. In the very near future, I see myself hanging up the boots and moving from in-ring competitor to behind-the-scenes producer if you will. This is what I'm looking at, and I think that's the way to go for me."

MVP lasted less than a minute in the Rumble before getting eliminated by Brock Lesnar in what was his first WWE match in over nine years.

The match against Mysterio on Raw was longer, but MVP lost that bout as well. Following the match, MVP took to Instagram to announce that it was his final match in WWE.

While MVP proved that he can still compete at a high level, the former WWE Tag Team and United States Champion is also a wealth of wrestling knowledge who could be a major asset for any wrestling company in terms of helping put matches together.

WWE has numerous former wrestlers who work with current stars behind the scenes. If the company is in search of another producer, MVP would be a natural fit.

Tommaso Ciampa, Undisputed Era on NXT Injury Report

On Thursday's edition of WWE Now, injury updates were provided for several Superstars who got physical on Wednesday's episode of NXT.

Tommaso Ciampa reportedly received staples in his head after getting busted open during an altercation with NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Ciampa eventually gained the upper hand and put Cole through a table before signing the contract to finalize his title match against Cole at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Ciampa's blood also dripped on the NXT title, which made for an amazing visual.

While the Ciampa cut was legitimate, WWE also provided what were likely storyline-related injury updates for some other wrestlers.

Before his segment with Cole, Ciampa attacked Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong of Undisputed Era with a lead pipe. They all reportedly suffered welts and bruises.

WWE also announced that Trent Seven aggravated a bruised larynx during his loss to Finn Balor. Prior to their match, Balor slammed Seven's neck and head area into a car door.

Since none of the legitimate or storyline injuries appear to be significant, all of the aforementioned stars could potentially be back on NXT TV next week.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).