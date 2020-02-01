Burnley vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Burnley welcome Arsenal to Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday, with both teams heading into the match level on 30 points in the standings.

The Clarets have enjoyed good wins over Manchester United and Leicester City in their past two Premier League matches but were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich City in their most recent game.

Arsenal have yet to taste defeat in six matches in 2020 but have drawn their past three league games. They will be boosted by captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return from suspension.

Date: Sunday, February 2

Time: 2 p.m. (GMT), 9 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NCBSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Burnley 14-5, Draw 5-2, Arsenal 1-1



Match Preview

Burnley could hand a debut to new signing Josh Brownhill on Sunday. The midfielder arrived from Bristol City on Thursday and may face the Gunners, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes will miss out:

Striker Chris Wood is available and should pose a threat. The 28-year-old has 10 goals in 22 Premier League appearances for Burnley this season and will fancy his chances against a vulnerable visiting defence.

Burnley's wins over Manchester United and Leicester saw them move seven points clear of the drop zone and eased their relegation fears.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has played a key role in their success. The 27-year-old kept his eighth clean sheet of the season against Manchester United, the joint-best record in the top flight, and also impressed against Leicester:

Arsenal will therefore be happy to see Aubameyang back in action at Turf Moor after serving a three-match ban for his sending off against Crystal Palace. The Gabon international has 14 goals in 22 Premier League appearances this term, maintaining his excellent goalscoring record since signing for the club two years ago:

Centre-back David Luiz is also back from a ban, while Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac are injury doubts and will be assessed before the match.

Manager Mikel Arteta told reporters on Friday that he does not expect loan signing Cedric Soares to feature on Sunday. Fellow new arrival Pablo Mari may also have to wait to make his debut. He trained away from the squad on Friday, according to Goal's Charles Watts:

Turf Moor is a tough place to go, but Arsenal have not lost away from home in the top flight since defeat to Leicester City in November and have won their past 11 matches in all competitions against Burnley.