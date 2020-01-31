WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Gallo Images/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart announced Thursday that he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Hart posted a photo on Instagram of a small stitch on his shoulder with the following caption: "Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen! Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked."

According to the Mayo Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that is most often treated by removing the cancer through surgery.

Basal cell carcinoma is among the most common types of skin cancer and is rarely life-threatening, per WebMD.

The 62-year-old Hart has had several health scares over the years. He suffered a stroke in 2002, and he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. Hart revealed in 2017 that he was 100 percent recovered from prostate cancer.

Hart is one of the most popular and decorated Superstars in WWE history. He is a five-time WWE champion, two-time Intercontinental champion, two-time Tag Team champion, one-time United States champion, two-time King of the Ring and one-time Royal Rumble winner.

He also held the World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship and Tag Team Championships in WCW after departing WWE in 1997.

Hart and WWE were on bad terms for many years after the Vince McMahon orchestrated the Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997 to get the WWE Championship off Hart before he left for WCW, but amends have since been made.

He made his WWE return in 2009 and even had a match against McMahon at WrestleMania 26.

Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time last year as one half of the Hart Foundation along with his late tag team partner, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.