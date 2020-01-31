Report: Kings' Buddy Hield to Take Part in 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield will reportedly take part in the 2020 NBA three-point contest.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Hield will make the trip to Chicago in an attempt to improve on his third-place finish in last year's contest. Damian Lillard and Trae Young are also among the players who have committed to the Feb. 15 event.

Defending champion Joe Harris and Luka Doncic are considering their invitations, per Haynes.

Hield is averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists while knocking down 37.3 percent of his threes on 9.9 attempts per game. While his performance has been a bit underwhelming for those who expected another ascent—Hield was recently benched for Bogdan Bogdanovic—Hield remains one of the purest shooters in basketball.

"I'd like to do it again and win it," Hield said, per Alex Kramers of NBA.com. "I haven't shot the ball as efficiently as I want to this year, but I'm a better shooter than my percentage shows. If they'll (select me), I'll go, for sure."

Hield said he is looking for redemption after struggling with his early racks on his way to a score of 19 in the final round. Harris won the event with 26 points.

"It's different when you have a million people watching you, but it's something you've done a million times," he said. "Just stay locked in and be ready for the opportunity to come. Anything can happen. You don't know if somebody gets hot and wins it all, so you have to get out of the first round."