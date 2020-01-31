Eriksen, Cavani and the Top Winners, Losers from 2020 January Transfer Window

Jörg Schüler/Getty Images

The 2020 January transfer window closes on Friday at 11 p.m. BT after a busy winter across Europe that has seen a host of high-profile players on the move.

Barring any last-minute blockbusters, Manchester United were responsible for the biggest deal of the window, signing midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP for a fee that could rise as high as €80 million (£67.7 million), per BBC Sport.

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan were one of the busiest clubs in Europe, bringing in Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young and Victor Moses to strengthen their squad for a Serie A title push.

Elsewhere, players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Javier Hernandez, Emre Can, Sander Berge, Dani Omo and Julian Weigl all swapped clubs before Friday's deadline.

Here is a look at some of the biggest winners and losers from the January transfer window:

Winners: Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have pulled off arguably the best transfer of the January transfer window by signing 19-year-old goal machine Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg until June 2024.

The Bundesliga side met the teenager's buyout clause of just €20 million (£17.1 million), beating off competition from a host of Europe's top clubs.

The highly-rated teenager had reportedly attracted interest from clubs including Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid after scoring 16 goals in 14 league appearances for RB Salzburg in 2019-20.

Haaland has hit the ground running and enjoyed a phenomenal start to life in Germany. He netted a hat-trick on his debut against Augsburg and followed that up with a brace against FC Koln.

Dortmund also managed to keep hold of starlet Jadon Sancho in January as well as signing midfielder Emre Can from Juventus on loan with an option to buy.

Losers: Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard

Manchester United ended a protracted transfer saga on Thursday by confirming they have signed Fernandes from Sporting on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The midfielder arrives having scored 63 goals and bagged 52 assists in 137 appearances for the Portuguese side and will be expected to go straight into the Manchester United team and become a permanent fixture.

Manchester United's midfield has lacked creativity and goals from midfield all season, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer will be hoping Fernandes can replicate his Sporting form at Old Trafford.

The new signing's arrival does spell bad news for Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard. Both players have struggled to impress for the Red Devils in 2019-20 and may find themselves sidelined.

Pereira has managed just one goal and three assists in 29 appearances this season, while Lingard has scored just once in 30 outings for the Red Devils.

Fernandes looks likely to come in and play high up the pitch which means Lingard could swiftly be relegated to the bench.

He could soon be joined by Pereira, who has played in a variety of midfield roles this season, but may struggle for game time once Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba return from injury.

Winner: Christian Eriksen

Eriksen made his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur clear in June 2019 when he said he "would like to try something new" in an interview with Ekstra Bladet (h/t the Guardian's David Hytner).

The Dane rejected the offer of a new contract from Tottenham but had to wait until January to finally get his move, joining Inter Milan on a permanent deal until June 2024.

Eriksen told Inter TV he "couldn't wait to join" the Nerazzurri and was "excited to learn more about" manager Antonio Conte.



The playmaker made his debut in Inter's 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia and is expected to make his first start in Sunday's Serie A clash at Udinese.

Eriksen has joined an Inter team with a realistic chance of claiming silverware this season. Conte's men are just three points off the top of the league table, into the last four of the Coppa Italia and in contention in the UEFA Europa League.

The 27-year-old did not manage to win a trophy in his seven years at Tottenham but has plenty to play for in the second half of the season since swapping London for Milan.

Loser: Frank Lampard

Chelsea saw their transfer ban lifted ahead of the January transfer window, and manager Frank Lampard said he wanted to bring in a striker in January after watching the Blues struggle for goals in 2019-20.

The Blues boss talked up a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani after reports emerged that the Uruguay international wanted to leave the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Napoli's Dries Mertens also emerged as a reported target towards the end of the January window.

However, Lampard was unable to add to his squad and cut a frustrated figure at his pre-match press conference on deadline day when discussing signings, according to The Athletic's Simon Johnson.

The Blues boss told reporters "some things are not in my control" and added, "I certainly wanted to bring players in."

Lampard also saw one of his young stars depart on deadline day. Brighton & Hove Albion announced they have signed highly-rated 19-year-old Tariq Lamptey on a permanent deal.

The Chelsea boss must now make do with what he has for the rest of the season, although he will have been boosted by the news that top scorer Tammy Abraham has returned to training after an ankle injury.

Winners: Barcelona's newest starlets

Barcelona were busy on deadline day and announced deals for youngsters Francisco Trincao and Matheus Fernandes, both of whom will arrive at the Camp Nou in the summer.

Trincao will join from Portuguese side Braga in July for €31 million (£26 million) on a five-year deal. The 20-year-old forward's contract includes a €500 million (£419 million) buy-out clause.

Fernandes will also arrive in July from Brazilian side Palmeiras. Barca have agreed to pay €7 million (£5.8 million) plus €3 million (£2.5 million) in add-ons for the 21-year-old midfielder.

La Liga side Real Valladolid have confirmed Fernandes will join the club on loan until the end of the season, meaning the midfielder will have had a good taste of Spanish football before arriving at Barca.

Barcelona will be hoping the duo can make an impact at the Camp Nou next season and inject some youth into what is an ageing squad.

Fernandes is a holding midfielder which suggests he is a future replacement for 31-year-old Sergio Busquets, while Trincao can play on either wing and will add to the competition for places in attack.

Barcelona's recent January signings have not worked out too well as players such as Yerry Mina, Philippe Coutinho, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jeison Murillo have all struggled to make an impact at the club.

Yet Trincao and Fernandes will both be keen to buck that trend and will also arrive with fewer expectations than many new arrivals at the Camp Nou which may help their cause.

Loser: Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani has struggled for game time at PSG this season due to injury and the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan in the summer window.

Icardi has been a hit at the Parc des Princes, netting 17 goals in 22 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side and impressing in attack with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Cavani has only made four league starts and told the club he wanted to leave, according to sporting director Leonardo. The Brazilian also said the club had received an approach from Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone's side have struggled for goals in 2019-20, netting just 22 in 21 La Liga games, and a move for Cavani looked a good fit for both club and player.

However, a deal has failed to materialise and Atletico have ended up re-signing Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang instead.

Cavani now faces a frustrating rest of the season at PSG as a bit-part player and may have to get used to life on the bench.

Yet manager Tuchel did not seem too concerned about his situation and put it context when he told reporters "there are worse situations in life than staying at PSG."