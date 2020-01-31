Matheus Fernandes, Trincao Complete Barcelona Transfers; Will Join in Summer

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona announced two signings for the future on Friday, securing the services of Braga starlet Trincao and Palmeira's Matheus Fernandes.

Trincao cost the club €31 million, while Fernandes was acquired for €7 million, with €3 million in add-ons. Both will join the Blaugrana in July.

Of the two, Trincao is the more high-profile player. He made his senior debut in 2018 and has been regarded as one of the top talents in Portugal since.

The left-footed winger is comfortable on either flank and stands out for his composure, vision and dribbling ability. He's a cool finisher with solid athleticism, and he's also a capable set-piece taker with plenty of room for growth.

His vast potential is reflected in the transfer fee and the fact Barcelona set his buyout clause at an enormous €500 million. Such clauses are mandatory in La Liga, but it's unlikely any club will trigger it anytime soon.

Fernandes is one year older and already has a ton of senior appearances under his belt, making his Botafogo debut back in 2016. He joined Palmeiras in 2019 and impressed enough to earn his move to Europe after just 11 matches.

A defensive specialist with great passing range, he's at his best as a holding midfielder who sees plenty of the ball. He shares some similarities with current Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, although he's much less refined than the Dutchman.

Both players will have the chance to continue their development away from the Camp Nou until summer, and it would not be a surprise if one or both of them spend the 2020-21 season away on loan as well. Barcelona didn't sign these youngsters to become immediate contributors, but with an eye on the future.