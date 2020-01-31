Archie Manning Doesn't Think HOF Debate Around Eli Bothers Ex-Giants QB 'At All'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

Archie Manning talks about 150 years of college football during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

In the week-plus since Eli Manning announced his NFL retirement, there has been fervent debate regarding his Hall of Fame status.

Manning is apparently nonplussed about the situation.

"I don't think it bothers him at all," Archie Manning told TMZ Sports. He's fine. He's very content."

From a likelihood perspective, Eli Manning is a near-lock to reach Canton someday. While he made only four Pro Bowls (one more than Andy Dalton) and has a middling statistical profile, Manning also has two Super Bowl MVPs. No player with at least two Super Bowl MVPs has failed to reach the Hall.

Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame metric ranks Manning as a below-average selection for his position, but not by much. His score is ahead of Hall of Famers like Troy Aikman, Warren Moon, Joe Namath and Jim Kelly. 

The debate surrounding Manning's candidacy comes down to how much a voter values rings and performances in big moments over a mostly mediocre career in a macro sense. Interceptions are the only single-season statistic in which Manning led the NFL. While he was prone to moments of greatness in clutch situations, Manning was at times the reason the Giants needed to make a comeback in the first place.

Over the course of his career, Manning started 334 games. He won 117 and lost just as many. Manning's career quarterback rating (84.1) is the same as Joe Flacco's.

In that sense, Manning's candidacy is one of the most interesting in history. 

