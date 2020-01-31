ONE Championship 2020: 'Fire & Fury' Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Joshua Pacio retained his strawweight world title by beating Alex Silva via split decision at ONE Championship's Fire & Fury event at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on Friday.

In the penultimate fight of the night, Dutchman Pieter Buist pulled off an upset by beating home favourite and two-time lightweight champion Eduard Folayang.

Here are the results from the night's action:

Main Card

Joshua Pacio bt. Alex Silva via split decision (strawweight)

Pieter Buist bt. Eduard Folayang via split decision (lightweight)

Danny Kingad bt. Xie Wei via unanimous decision (flyweight)

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy bt. Momotaro via majority decision (flyweight muay thai)

Shoko Sato bt. Kwon Won Il via submission (bantamweight)

Here is the footage of the card in full:

Silva's biggest weapon is his grappling, and it was clear from the off that Pacio did not want to spend any time on the mat.

The Brazilian took the champion to the floor several times early on, but Pacio did well to escape time after time and ensure that most of the early exchanges were played out standing up.

Even when, late on in the fight, Silva got on top and aimed to force a winning position, Pacio seemed comfortable.

When on their feet, it was the Filipino who caused the greater damage, and in the end, the judges rewarded him for avoiding any fatal entanglements with Silva.

Buist had only two weeks notice for his co-main event clash with Folayang after Ahmed Mujtaba was withdrawn from the fight.

After a slow start that the veteran Folayang edged, Buist found his rhythm and finished the fight in the ascendancy.

Folayang inevitably had the vocal backing of a partisan crowd, and he had his moments with some fine takedowns.

But Buist landed more blows, and by the end of the bout, he had forced his opponent on to the back foot.

The Dutchman was deserving of his victory in a tight encounter and extended his winning run to eight in a row.