Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Joshua King, Bruno Fernandes Before Wolves Clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Manchester United are unlikely to do any more business before the end of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP on Thursday, and they are considering a second bid for Bournemouth striker Joshua King, per James Cooper of Sky Sports News.

King would be a useful addition for United given top scorer Marcus Rashford is sidelined through injury.

However, speaking ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers' visit to Old Trafford on Saturday, Solskjaer said he is happy with the forwards he has available, per Dominic Booth and Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News:

"I am happy with [the forwards] I have here. And with Bruno coming in we can play in a different way maybe. And of course with the centre-backs coming back lately and what we've done with three at the back, that might be an option to tactically change a bit. I don't think we will do any more business, no. I don't think so."

Although Solskjaer has suggested a move for King won't happen, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe left the door ajar.

"It's not my call at the end of the day," Howe said. "It's going to be between the chief executive and the owner of the football club, and that's why I said at the start I don't want to go too deep into it because a lot of these things are out of my control."

The Norwegian added that Fernandes will be involved against Wolves, although he hinted the midfielder will most likely appear from the bench:

"He's fit enough to play, and he will be involved, definitely he'll be in the squad. Let's get training out of the way today. He has had, of course, [a] few hectic days now, and even his daughter's third birthday yesterday. I don't know how much he'll be involved, but he'll be in the squad."

United have won two games in the past week, beating Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in the FA Cup fourth round and Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-finals—although it wasn't enough to overturn a 3-1 defeat against the Citizens in the semi-final first leg.

However, in the Premier League, they have lost three of their past four matches, which is a big blow to their hopes of breaking into the top four.

In Solskjaer's United tenure of just over a year, he has come up against Nuno Espirito Santo on five occasions, losing twice, drawing twice and winning once. That victory came in United's most recent meeting with Wolves: January 15's FA Cup third-round replay at Old Trafford.

Another 1-0 victory would be a boon for United ahead of their visit to fourth-place Chelsea after their winter break.

If United are beaten by Wolves again, though, they could find themselves as low as eighth come the end of the weekend.