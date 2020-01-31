Zinedine Zidane 'Not Contemplating' Gareth Bale January Exit Amid Spurs Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has shut down the possibility of Gareth Bale making a deadline-day return to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

The Times reported there was a "growing confidence" at Tottenham that they could sign Bale on Friday following talks in Madrid between chairman Daniel Levy and Real president Florentino Perez.

However, Zidane said at his Friday press conference, per the Mirror's Alex Richards: "Gareth is here with us, and I am counting on him. I am not contemplating this possibility [Bale leaving]."

He made 203 appearances for Tottenham before making his move to Los Blancos in 2013, bagging 56 goals and 58 assists.

Bale's future has been up in the air at the Santiago Bernabeu since last summer, when he was on the verge of leaving for the Chinese Super League before Real withdrew from the deal.

He has only made 15 appearances this season, scoring three times, although his limited appearances have been due to various injury issues. Whenever he's been fit, he has been a regular starter under Zidane in this campaign.

Tottenham are in need of firepower for the second half of the campaign, as they're set to be without Harry Kane until April because of an injury to his hamstring which required surgery.

Bale has 105 goals and 65 assists in 246 games for Real, so he'd fit the bill, but pulling off a deal for him would be very complicated given he's said to earn £500,000 per week.

Football writer Karl Matchett suggested signing him would be "near-impossible" unless the deal would be funded by sponsorships, Bale agreed to a significant pay cut or Spurs offered Madrid first refusal on at least one "major talent."

What's more, Tottenham have already snapped up Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for £27 million on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old—who can play on either flank, up front or as a No. 10—contributed six goals and 13 assists for PSV this season.