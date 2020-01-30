Stephen Curry Reflects on Kobe Bryant: 'He Pushed the Game to New Heights'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry opened up about the late Kobe Bryant from the sidelines during his team's game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

"We all understood how much basketball meant to him and how he pushed the game to new heights and we are all better for it for sure," he told TNT's Allie LaForce.

Curry also changed his Twitter profile picture to one of him with Bryant and posted the following message on his Instagram page: "A lot of questions right now. Our faith is being tested...but all I can say is thank you. May you and Gianna rest easy!"

Curry's wife, Ayesha, posted a picture of Bryant and his late daughter Gianna on her Instagram with the following message:

"Dear Lord, please cover Vanessa and her family. Sending infinite prayers. My heart aches for her and the girls. I’ve written and deleted 100 times today. I have no words and they’re never going to come out the way I want them to. Praying for peace and protection over this family and other families involved. Rest In Peace and power, Gigi and Kobe."

The Warriors also released a statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna: "We were incredibly saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, earlier today. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Bryant family and Lakers organization."

Bryant and his daughter were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California. The league postponed Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers as a result.

The Lakers' first game since Bryant's death is Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers in Staples Center.