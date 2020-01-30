Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Calls Devin Booker All-Star Snub 'F--kin Joke'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 30: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns talks to the Portland Trail Blazers bench during the second half of the game at the Moda Center on December 30, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The Phoenix Suns top the Portland Trail Blazers 122-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker missed the All-Star cut in the Western Conference, and the decision isn't going over well among some in the league.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted Booker's omission was a "F%?!*n Joke," while Suns general manager James Jones issued a statement, via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"I've played with and against multiple All-Stars in this league and Devin Booker is undoubtedly an NBA All Star," Jones said.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

