Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Calls Devin Booker All-Star Snub 'F--kin Joke'

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker missed the All-Star cut in the Western Conference, and the decision isn't going over well among some in the league.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted Booker's omission was a "F%?!*n Joke," while Suns general manager James Jones issued a statement, via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"I've played with and against multiple All-Stars in this league and Devin Booker is undoubtedly an NBA All Star," Jones said.

