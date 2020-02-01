The Undisputed Era and WWE and AEW Stars off to Rough Start in 2020

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

By the time February comes, New Year's resolutions often start to fade. Instead of getting closer to their goals, many people find themselves worse off than they were heading into the year.

That even applies to the Superstars of WWE and AEW, as some have had a bumpy road so far in 2020.

January presented plenty of opportunities for everyone to make names for themselves on TV as well as TakeOver: Blackpool II, Bash at the Beach, Worlds Collide and Royal Rumble.

But while some rose to the challenge and won gold like Adam Page and Kenny Omega, or earned themselves title shots like Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair, others haven't been as lucky.

Whether it be due to injuries, losses, being forgotten about entirely or any other issues, here are more than a dozen wrestlers who have had it rough so far in 2020.