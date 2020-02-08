Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt, Carmella No. 1 Contender, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Challenges and opportunities were the name of the game on the February 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Goldberg told everyone who was next as he made the potentially ill-advised decision to challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.

Naomi, Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke fought for the right to be crowned the next No. 1 contender to the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Princess of Staten Island emerged victorious, ending an over-year-long absence from true title contention.

King Corbin refused to let his embarrassing night rest as he demanded another shot at Roman Reigns. The Big Dog accepted even though fans were certainly not happy to see this rivalry continue.

Even The Revival made a change. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder chose to work with Sami Zayn in The Critic of the Critics' latest attempts to topple Braun Strowman.

It was a night of highs and lows, but the potential for the future was clearly high.