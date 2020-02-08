Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt, Carmella No. 1 Contender, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt, Carmella No. 1 Contender, More WWE SmackDown FalloutFebruary 8, 2020
Challenges and opportunities were the name of the game on the February 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
Goldberg told everyone who was next as he made the potentially ill-advised decision to challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.
Naomi, Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke fought for the right to be crowned the next No. 1 contender to the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Princess of Staten Island emerged victorious, ending an over-year-long absence from true title contention.
King Corbin refused to let his embarrassing night rest as he demanded another shot at Roman Reigns. The Big Dog accepted even though fans were certainly not happy to see this rivalry continue.
Even The Revival made a change. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder chose to work with Sami Zayn in The Critic of the Critics' latest attempts to topple Braun Strowman.
It was a night of highs and lows, but the potential for the future was clearly high.
Bray Wyatt Is Next for Goldberg
Goldberg returned to Friday Night SmackDown with a proclamation. He wanted the WWE Universal Championship back. Bray Wyatt warned the WWE Hall of Famer that he was making a mistake, but he accepted the fight.
Hopefully, this Goldberg match goes better than the last in Saudi Arabia. The Fiend should make it easy for him. It will be a quick and physical match that Wyatt can dominate after a quick flurry of offense from the legend.
While it is not easy to get excited about what Goldberg can do in the ring these days, it will be a big statement for the protected Hall of Famer to fall to the champion. Even the Spear will not be enough to topple The Fiend.
The odd pairings of old vs. new at Super ShowDown make this the most interesting show in Riyahd in a while. While Goldberg faces Wyatt, Brock Lesnar battles Ricochet.
All the young talent may not stand tall at the end of the night, but the heavyweights can at least give the young stars a rub that will not be forgotten.
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin Never Ends
King Corbin attacked a man backstage for allowing the footage of his humiliation to be aired. He came out to the ring and demanded another match against Roman Reigns. The Big Dog accepted inside a steel cage at WWE Super ShowDown.
Last week was not a great moment for Reigns vs. Corbin, but the feud has had few good moments if any at all. It was still the right ending. The Big Dog needs to be able to move on while The King should absolutely start working with anyone else.
Super ShowDown typically is not a show that delivers much great wrestling, but this still means more Reigns and Corbin segments for all of February. The blue brand has no space left for this.
While guys like Sheamus and Daniel Bryan are building themselves back up in interesting ways, these two supposed top stars are just embarrassing each other more every week.
There's no more room for this mess. Hopefully, the steel cage match does not include any dog food at the least.
The Revival Would Not Benefit from Working with Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn attempted to ruin Braun Strowman's championship celebration. He promised Shinsuke Nakamura would get the WWE Intercontinental Championship match. The Revival attacked The Monster Among Men and got thrown around, but The Artist used the distraction to Kinshasa Strowman.
It is a sign of things to come that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder added so little to The Critic of the Critics' group that they were a barely helpful distraction.
While Revival may be on the way out of WWE, it is still a bad idea for the group to team with Zayn in any way. Zayn's crew has been embarrassed perhaps beyond repair.
Dawson and Wilder need a fresh start, and that may just mean that nothing left in WWE until their contracts run out matters. It would be nice if they did something a little more than allying with another charismatic heel, though.
In the past year, the team has worked with Shane McMahon, King Corbin and now Zayn without any success.
Carmella Earns First SmackDown Women's Championship Shot Since 2018
In a Fatal 4-Way to crown the next No. 1 contender to the SmackDown Women's Championship, Carmella overcame Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke to emerge victorious. Bayley laid out her future competitor afterward.
It seems like a lifetime ago when The Princess of Staten Island was last champion. She won the 24/7 Championship in 2019, but she could not even get an opportunity at the title she once held with confidence.
While her title reign was mostly a bust, her quiet improvement since that time has been impressive. Her babyface turn was a welcome change, as was her noticeable progress in the ring.
The end goal is likely Bayley vs. Naomi at WrestleMania, so this is just a speed bump for the SmackDown women's champion. That does not take away from how good this could be, two best friends fighting with a massive spotlight.
This has been a long time coming. It was even teased last year without any follow up. Carmella has certainly earned her way back into true title contention.