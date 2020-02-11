Shayna Baszler's Memorable, Bloody Debut, Samoa Joe Return, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

It's starting to feel like WrestleMania season. WWE Raw focused wholly on laying the foundations for The Show of Shows on the February 10 edition of the red brand.

Some stories were simply moved forward. Drew McIntyre got a chance to show he has fully committed to playing a babyface by laying out MVP, while Angel Garza and Aleister Black looked dominant.

However, other stories just began to form, and they have a chance to truly get people excited on this Road to WrestleMania.

Shayna Baszler debuted as a member of the Raw roster and attacked Becky Lynch, causing a bloody mess. This match has been a long time coming and has a high ceiling for success.

Samoa Joe returned from injury to continue acting as a thorn in Seth Rollins' side with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders.

Randy Orton hurt another legend in Matt Hardy as he seems to be rekindling an old flame on his way to a fated date in the ring with Edge.

Rhea Ripley made her second straight appearance on Raw to again to question whether Charlotte Flair was ready to fight her.

Altogether, it was a night that laid foundations that will continue to be built with time. The question remains what will get everyone excited. Something has to happen soon.