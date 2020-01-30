Lakers' Rob Pelinka Says Kobe, Gianna Bryant's Deaths Left 'Irreplaceable Void'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Rob Pelinka and Kobe Bryant talks during the game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers on October 25, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, the longtime agent and friend of Kobe Bryant, released a statement Thursday reflecting on the death of Bryant and Bryant's daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash.

He wrote, in part:

"On Sunday, I lost my best friend and my sweet goddaughter. With that, there has been an amputation of part of my soul. 

...

"Their lives have shown me that death has no victory. Last Sunday is not the end of the story. It's just a new beginning. Kobe and Gigi's legacies will live on—and gain even more power and influence. All of us touched by them will now try to be torch carriers of their legacies. And, while we do that, we can be certain of this: Kobe and Gigi will continue on, forever, playing a joy-filled game of basketball in heaven above."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    PG Considering Wearing No. 24 for Kobe

    'He was my Michael Jordan'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    PG Considering Wearing No. 24 for Kobe

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: New Salary Cap Projections Revealed

    The cap for next season is projected to rise to $115M after sitting at $109.1M

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: New Salary Cap Projections Revealed

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Explains New ASG Format

    Read for everything you need to know about the new All-Star Game rules, including the Kobe tribute

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Explains New ASG Format

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Changing All-Star Game 🚨

    • Each quarter is a 'minigame' for charity • Kobe tribute will help decide winner • Tap for full details ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Changing All-Star Game 🚨

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report