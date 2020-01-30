Lakers' Rob Pelinka Says Kobe, Gianna Bryant's Deaths Left 'Irreplaceable Void'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, the longtime agent and friend of Kobe Bryant, released a statement Thursday reflecting on the death of Bryant and Bryant's daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash.

He wrote, in part:

"On Sunday, I lost my best friend and my sweet goddaughter. With that, there has been an amputation of part of my soul.

...

"Their lives have shown me that death has no victory. Last Sunday is not the end of the story. It's just a new beginning. Kobe and Gigi's legacies will live on—and gain even more power and influence. All of us touched by them will now try to be torch carriers of their legacies. And, while we do that, we can be certain of this: Kobe and Gigi will continue on, forever, playing a joy-filled game of basketball in heaven above."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.