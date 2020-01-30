NBA All-Star Game 2020: Early Mock Draft for Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Early Mock Draft for Team Giannis vs. Team LeBronJanuary 31, 2020
Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are busy competing for a championship, but they have another task.
Draft preparation.
The reserves for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday's episode of TNT's NBA Tip-Off, meaning James and Antetokounmpo know the full list of players they will choose from during the draft Feb. 6.
As the NBA explained in its official release, James will have the first pick in the first round as the leading overall vote getter, and Antetokounmpo will have the first pick of the second round. The two All-Star captains will pick from the pool of the eight starters who were chosen by the fans, players and media members in the first round and the 14 reserves who were chosen by head coaches in the second round.
While there are five starters and seven reserves from each conference, James and Antetokounmpo can pick without regard to conference affiliation or position.
With that in mind, here is a look at the starters and reserve players for the Feb. 16 game, as well as a mock draft for the two captains.
All-Star Starters
Western Conference
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
First-Round Mock Draft (Starters Only)
1. Team LeBron: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
2. Team Giannis: Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
3. Team LeBron: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
4. Team Giannis: James Harden, Houston Rockets
5. Team LeBron: Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
6. Team Giannis: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
7. Team LeBron: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
8. Team Giannis: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
All-Star Reserves
Eastern Conference
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Western Conference
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
Second-Round Mock Draft (Reserves Only)
1. Team Giannis: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
2. Team LeBron: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
3. Team Giannis: Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
4. Team LeBron: Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
5. Team Giannis: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
6. Team LeBron: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
7. Team Giannis: Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
8. Team LeBron: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
9. Team Giannis: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
10. Team LeBron: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
11. Team Giannis: Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
12. Team LeBron: Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
13. Team Giannis: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
14. Team LeBron: Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
New Format
This year's game at the United Center in Chicago will have a different format that will honor the late Kobe Bryant.
The NBA explained the new rules in a Thursday release. Each of the first three quarters will be its own game within the game, as the winning captain of each quarter will choose which Chicago community non-profit organization receives $100,000. The clock will then be removed for the fourth quarter and Team Giannis and Team LeBron will start at their cumulative point totals from the first three quarters.
The sides will then play to a final target score that is 24 points more than the leading side has through three quarters. The 24 was chosen to honor Bryant, as it was one of his jersey numbers.
Whichever team reaches the target score in the untimed fourth quarter wins the All-Star Game, and the victorious captain will choose which charity receives $200,000.
Predicted Winner
All-Star Games are rarely competitive until the final few minutes, but the new format may change things this year with more at stake in the beginning of the game.
The thought here is the side with more players who can easily create their own shot off the bounce will prevail in crunch time, and Team Giannis has the slight edge.
Outside Antetokounmpo himself, who is essentially unstoppable without at least a double-team, Team Giannis can turn toward Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram or Trae Young to create off the bounce. The combination of Leonard and Antetokounmpo on the defensive side will also prevent some of Team LeBron's creators from taking over in crunch time.
Team Giannis has the perfect combination of offensive creators and defensive stoppers and will come away with a close victory.
