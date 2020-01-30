NBA All-Star Game 2020: Early Mock Draft for Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are busy competing for a championship, but they have another task.

Draft preparation.

The reserves for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday's episode of TNT's NBA Tip-Off, meaning James and Antetokounmpo know the full list of players they will choose from during the draft Feb. 6.

As the NBA explained in its official release, James will have the first pick in the first round as the leading overall vote getter, and Antetokounmpo will have the first pick of the second round. The two All-Star captains will pick from the pool of the eight starters who were chosen by the fans, players and media members in the first round and the 14 reserves who were chosen by head coaches in the second round.

While there are five starters and seven reserves from each conference, James and Antetokounmpo can pick without regard to conference affiliation or position.

With that in mind, here is a look at the starters and reserve players for the Feb. 16 game, as well as a mock draft for the two captains.

All-Star Starters

Western Conference

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

First-Round Mock Draft (Starters Only)

1. Team LeBron: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Team Giannis: Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

3. Team LeBron: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

4. Team Giannis: James Harden, Houston Rockets

5. Team LeBron: Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

6. Team Giannis: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

7. Team LeBron: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

8. Team Giannis: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

All-Star Reserves

Eastern Conference

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Western Conference

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Second-Round Mock Draft (Reserves Only)

1. Team Giannis: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

2. Team LeBron: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

3. Team Giannis: Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

4. Team LeBron: Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

5. Team Giannis: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

6. Team LeBron: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

7. Team Giannis: Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Team LeBron: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

9. Team Giannis: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

10. Team LeBron: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

11. Team Giannis: Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

12. Team LeBron: Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

13. Team Giannis: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

14. Team LeBron: Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

New Format

This year's game at the United Center in Chicago will have a different format that will honor the late Kobe Bryant.

The NBA explained the new rules in a Thursday release. Each of the first three quarters will be its own game within the game, as the winning captain of each quarter will choose which Chicago community non-profit organization receives $100,000. The clock will then be removed for the fourth quarter and Team Giannis and Team LeBron will start at their cumulative point totals from the first three quarters.

The sides will then play to a final target score that is 24 points more than the leading side has through three quarters. The 24 was chosen to honor Bryant, as it was one of his jersey numbers.

Whichever team reaches the target score in the untimed fourth quarter wins the All-Star Game, and the victorious captain will choose which charity receives $200,000.

Predicted Winner

All-Star Games are rarely competitive until the final few minutes, but the new format may change things this year with more at stake in the beginning of the game.

The thought here is the side with more players who can easily create their own shot off the bounce will prevail in crunch time, and Team Giannis has the slight edge.

Outside Antetokounmpo himself, who is essentially unstoppable without at least a double-team, Team Giannis can turn toward Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram or Trae Young to create off the bounce. The combination of Leonard and Antetokounmpo on the defensive side will also prevent some of Team LeBron's creators from taking over in crunch time.

Team Giannis has the perfect combination of offensive creators and defensive stoppers and will come away with a close victory.