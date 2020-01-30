Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Rumors: 'No Indication' T-Wolves Will Move Star

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

As the 2019-20 season continues going off the rails, the Minnesota Timberwolves still aren't prepared to trigger a full-scale rebuild by trading Karl-Anthony Towns.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on The Ryen Russillo Podcast he has "seen no indication and gotten no sense" the Timberwolves would be open to dealing Towns anytime soon.

