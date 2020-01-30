Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Rumors: 'No Indication' T-Wolves Will Move Star

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 1: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 1, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

As the 2019-20 season continues going off the rails, the Minnesota Timberwolves still aren't prepared to trigger a full-scale rebuild by trading Karl-Anthony Towns

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on The Ryen Russillo Podcast he has "seen no indication and gotten no sense" the Timberwolves would be open to dealing Towns anytime soon. 

         

