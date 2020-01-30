Mookie Betts Trade Rumors: Deal to Dodgers or Padres 'Seems Pretty Likely'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres continue to track Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts for a possible trade, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Heyman added a deal between Boston and one of the two teams "seems pretty likely at this point."

Betts has been viewed as a trade candidate ever since Red Sox ownership signaled it was shedding payroll in order to get under the luxury tax for 2020. Betts and the Sox avoided arbitration by agreeing to an MLB-record $27 million deal for the upcoming season, but the two sides have yet to come to terms on a long-term extension.

The Athletic's Andy McCullough reported Thursday that conversations between Los Angeles and Boston were progressing. Although the Dodgers are reluctant to move Gavin Lux or Dustin May, two of their best prospects, McCullough wrote they'd have enough to get the Red Sox on-board.

He also reported the teams had thrown around a deal that would also include David Price, who will make $96 million before he becomes a free agent in 2023.

The Padres already acquired Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham to fortify their corner outfield positions this offseason, but Betts would obviously be a big upgrade. He batted .295 with 29 home runs, 80 RBI and a .524 slugging percentage in 2019.

When San Diego was mentioned as a team in the Francisco Lindor sweepstakes, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal speculated the Padres might have wanted to keep him away from the Dodgers. The same logic would apply to trading for Betts while strengthening their lineup at the same time.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters he expects Betts to be on the roster when the team starts the regular season March 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, it looks like Boston may have a new starting right fielder when the dust settles this offseason.