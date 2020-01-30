Krzysztof Piatek Completes Transfer to Hertha Berlin from AC Milan

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Hertha Berlin confirmed the signing of Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan on a permanent deal on Thursday.

The Bundesliga outfit announced the acquisition on their official website, with the Poland international saying he's delighted to make the switch.

"I'm so happy that this transfer got done," he said. "The way this club is going really convinced me that this was the right move for me, and I'm so excited to play with my new team-mates. I want to contribute to this development with plenty of great performances and hopefully lots of goals."

