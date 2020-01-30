NBA All-Star Rosters 2020: Starters, Reserves, Top Snubs and Reaction

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The 2020 NBA All-Star rosters are set after the league unveiled the results of the coaches' vote for this year's reserves.

The starters from the Eastern and Western Conferences were unveiled a week ago. The weighted voting system has largely eliminated the controversy that occasionally arose as a result of the fan vote.

Now, the arguments can truly begin as deserving players—particularly in the West—were inevitably overlooked.

Here are the All-Stars from each conference:

Eastern Conference

Starter: Kemba Walker, G, Boston Celtics

Starter: Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks

Starter: Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Starter: Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors

Starter: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Reserve: Bam Adebayo, F, Miami Heat

Reserve: Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat

Reserve: Jayson Tatum, G, Boston Celtics

Reserve: Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

Reserve: Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers

Reserve: Domantas Sabonis, F, Indiana Pacers

Reserve: Khris Middleton, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Western Conference

Starter: Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks

Starter: James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

Starter: LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Starter: Anthony Davis, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Starter: Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers

Reserve: Chris Paul, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Reserve: Damian Lillard , G, Portland Trail Blazers

Reserve: Russell Westbrook , G, Houston Rockets

Reserve: Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Reserve: Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz

Reserve: Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

Reserve: Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

In the Western Conference, Paul George and Devin Booker are among the biggest names missing out.

George is averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals, but he has only played in 26 games for the Los Angeles Clippers. Missing so much time to open the season all but guaranteed his streak of four straight All-Star appearances would end.

Booker is scoring 27.1 points per night and shooting a career-best 51.0 percent from the field. Even though the Phoenix Suns are just 3.5 games back of the eighth seed in the West, coaches might have held their 20-27 record against the 23-year-old.

Granted, Brandon Ingram is heading to his first All-Star Game even though the New Orleans Pelicans (19-29) are below the Suns. New Orleans would be in more dire straits were it not for Ingram's contributions (25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists).

Rudy Gobert became emotional when recounting a phone call with his mother after missing out on the 2019 All-Star Game. The Utah Jazz center might shed tears for a different reason upon finally getting the nod. He'll be joined by teammate Donovan Mitchell, another first-timer.

Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are the biggest omissions in the East, and they likely missed out for similar reasons.

Beal (28.6) and LaVine (25.1) are averaging career highs in scoring but doing so on teams that have 15 and 19 wins, respectively. In Beal's case, Washington's league-worst defense (116.6 defensive rating) was a mark against him as well.

With LaVine on the outside looking in, the East will be without a representative from the host city.

Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their squads from the All-Star player pool. As the overall leading vote-getter, James will receive the first pick.

James and Antetokounmpo will select the All-Star teams during the draft special Feb. 6. The event will broadcast on TNT at 7 p.m. ET. The All-Star Game itself is Feb. 16 at United Center in Chicago.