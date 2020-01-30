Nick Bosa Named 2019 Pepsi Rookie of the Year Ahead of 49ers vs. Chiefs

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2020

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) in action against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named the 2019 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

Bosa beat out Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders via fan vote to earn the honor.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft played a significant role in the Niners' improvement from 4-12 in 2018 to 13-3 this season. The NFC champions will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

