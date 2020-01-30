Nick Bosa Named 2019 Pepsi Rookie of the Year Ahead of 49ers vs. Chiefs

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named the 2019 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

Bosa beat out Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders via fan vote to earn the honor.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft played a significant role in the Niners' improvement from 4-12 in 2018 to 13-3 this season. The NFC champions will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

