Giants Rumors: Hunter Pence Draws Interest from SF, More MLB Teams

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in a reunion with free-agent outfielder Hunter Pence, who spent the 2019 season with the Texas Rangers after a seven-year run with the Giants.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported Thursday that Pence, who's also played for the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, is on the radar of other teams ahead of spring training, too.

The 36-year-old Texas native was limited to 97 games during his final season with San Francisco because of injuries. He was on pace for a resurgent season with the Rangers last year, earning his fourth All-Star appearance after 15 home runs in the season's first half.

Pence struggled with lingering back problems after the All-Star break, though. He finished the campaign with a .297/.358/.552 triple-slash line and 18 homers in 83 contests.

"I want to play, I was very frustrated, but I have to trust that things happen for a reason," he said in September. "Unfortunately, this is something I just can't will-power through and overcome, so I have to heal it. The goal now is to get healthy to potentially play next year, and if not that to have a healthy life and a quality life."

Pence owns a career .797 OPS with 242 home runs and 120 stolen bases in 1,690 games across 13 years. His 31.3 career WAR ranks 42nd among active players, per Baseball Reference.

The Giants' biggest question marks heading into 2020 are in the outfield. Mike Yastrzemski enjoyed a breakout second half of 2019, but he joins fellow projected starters Alex Dickerson and Steven Duggar in having a limited track record of success at the MLB level.

Pence could provide San Francisco with short-term stability and clubhouse leadership while taking some pressure off that trio for a club that otherwise looks ready to contend for a playoff berth this year.