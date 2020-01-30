MVP Says Loss to Rey Mysterio Was Final WWE Match After Return at Royal Rumble

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Veteran wrestler MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) took to Instagram on Wednesday to say that his match against Rey Mysterio on Monday's episode of Raw was the final WWE match of his career.

MVP wrote:

"One for the history books. My FINAL WWE match took place on Monday Night RAW against my close friend and legend @619iamlucha. A great way to close out that chapter. The end of my career looms larger every month. It's been one HELL of a ride! I'm not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon. Thank you @wwe and the #wweuniverse for all the love!!! What an amazing week I've had."

More than nine years after his release from WWE in 2010, MVP was a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match Sunday. Brock Lesnar eliminated the 46-year-old veteran in just 24 seconds.

MVP then came up short in a singles bout against Mysterio on Raw, which marked his first singles match against the Lucha Libre legend since 2007.

Following his appearance in the Rumble match, MVP posted a photo on Instagram of himself and his son alongside Mysterio with the caption: "If you will indulge me in a moment of pure, unapologetic selfishness, tonight wasn't for me, or for any of YOU. Tonight was for this. For my Lil Dude. Thank you Rey. I love you bro!"

Prior to his release from WWE in 2010, MVP was a consistent presence in the midcard for four years. During that time, he was a two-time United States champion and one-time WWE Tag Team champion.

MVP debuted with WWE to a great deal of fanfare in 2006, as he was presented as a big-time free agent and a major star.

Although MVP never really reached main event status in WWE, he was on television regularly and even had his own interview segment called the VIP Lounge.

Since his departure from WWE in 2010, MVP has wrestled all over the world for multiple companies, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, TNA/Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Most notably, MVP held the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in NJPW.

While MVP's post suggested he isn't totally done as an active wrestler, his time in WWE has come to an end.

Even though MVP was a quick exit in the Rumble and took the loss against Mysterio, he received some highly positive reactions from the WWE Universe, which is an ideal way to go out.



