Fantasy Basketball 2020: NBA Pickups to Watch After Jan. 29

A slew of frontcourt injuries on the Chicago Bulls roster has opened up more opportunities for Thaddeus Young.

The 31-year-old has delivered four consecutive double-digit performances with Lauri Markkanen, Daniel Gafford and Wendell Carter Jr. sidelined.

Young's production increase across all statistical categories makes him one of the more intriguing names on the fantasy basketball waiver wire.

Trevor Ariza also fits into the list of players to watch in the coming week or two, as he has benefited from a change in scenery with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Since arriving from the Sacramento Kings, the 34-year-old has been a constant fixture on the floor for his new side, which could make him a viable fantasy asset.

Pickups to Watch

Thaddeus Young, SF/PF, Chicago

Young produced his first four-game streak with 10 or more points of the season over the last four contests.

In that span, his point total increased game-by-game, starting with 10 against the Sacramento Kings and ending with 16 versus the Indiana Pacers.

In addition to the scoring mark, Young has earned 22 rebounds, eight assists and five steals in that stretch.

In Wednesday's loss to Indiana, Young earned a season high in minutes played at 35 minutes and 53 seconds.

Four of the five occasions in which the 31-year-old has been on court for over 30 minutes have come in January.

Young should continue to be a frontcourt contributor over the next few weeks before the injured players work back to full health.

Markkanen is dealing with a right pelvis stress reaction, Carter has a right ankle sprain and Gafford dislocated his right thumb, per the team's injury report.

Gafford told Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times that he will try to play Friday against the Brooklyn Nets, while the other two were ruled out for four-to-six weeks.

The Bulls have five games remaining before the NBA All-Star Game, four of which take place on the road.

A pair of games in each of the next two weeks is not the most ideal situation from a fantasy perspective, but Young is worth the pickup, at least until the All-Star break, due to Chicago's current predicament.

Trevor Ariza, SF, Portland

Ariza produced a pair of 21-point performances over his first three appearances with the Trail Blazers.

Since his debut in the Portland lineup, he has 49 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Each of his three outings have lasted over 30 minutes, and he recorded a positive plus-minus in every contest, including a plus-18 rating in Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets.

After his initial 21-point appearance, Blazers guard Damian Lillard delivered praise for the longtime NBA player, per The Oregonian's Jamie Goldberg: "I thought he played really well. He was flying around, he was active, he made shots, he was aggressive on the offensive end as well. For his first game, I thought he had a pretty good performance."

Ariza may not put up 20 points per night, but he is deserving of a pickup because of the high volume of minutes he is expected to receive with his new team.

If he continues to put up respectable totals, Ariza will be gobbled up on many waiver wires in the coming weeks.

Some owners may be waiting for a larger sample size of his work in Portland, but the immediate minutes increase should be a sign to give a chance off the waiver wire.

