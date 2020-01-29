Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Hopes to Try Out for Olympic Track Team After Super Bowl 54

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

A chance at the Lombardi Trophy isn't enough for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

He wants to compete in the Olympics as well.

"Hopefully after this season, if I'm healthy and my mind is still in the right place, I really want to try to qualify for some Olympic teams," he said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. He clarified that he has looked into the process for the 2020 Games that take place in Tokyo from July 24 through Aug. 9.

The speedster also realized his football weight may not translate to the track.

"But the thing is, I weigh like 195 right now," he said. "Back in high school, when I ran a 9.9[-second 100-meter dash], I was like 175. So it would be me changing my whole diet that I've been doing to get to where I am now."

There is no doubting his speed on the field.

Few cornerbacks in the entire league can keep up with him, and his presence as someone who can take the top off the defense is a major reason the Chiefs offense is so dangerous. Teams that send double-teams his way risk leaving the middle of the field open for tight end Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes is well-suited to find the open man.

Beating cornerbacks in single coverage is one thing for someone who has had so much success at the NFL level.

Running fast enough on the track to beat out Olympic hopefuls would be a different story.