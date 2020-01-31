Super Bowl 2020: Predictions for Top Commercials, Halftime Show, National Anthem

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday when Super Bowl LIV gets underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It will have been two weeks since both teams steamrolled their way through their respective conference championship games, and the hype and debate finally ends here.

While the game itself serves as the main course, there are plenty of side plots worth paying attention to throughout the game. Between the Super Bowl Special Props and guest appearances, it will be hard to peel away from a television set for quite some time come Sunday.

Demi Lovato is singing the national anthem, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are sharing the Halftime Show and multiple brands are returning to run ads during the game after hiatus.

Here's what to pay attention to on Super Bowl Sunday, aside from the game.

Super Bowl Non-Game Predictions

Top Commercial: Pringles

The stackable chip brand isn't even the first snack company that comes to mind when the Super Bowl rolls around—hello, Doritos—but this year's spot is primed to become a cultural hit. That's in large part because Pringles is partnering with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.

The ever meme-able cartoon with a knack for meta-commentary will appear in an ad where Rick and his granddaughter Summer have been trapped in a Pringles commercial. If that weren't bad enough, an army of robot Mortys attempt to convince the duo to stack different flavors to create their own (prepare for a debate over the pronunciation of "jalapeno").

Pringles is also apparently launching a "Pickle Rick" flavor in the near future, which is quite a risky move following McDonald's Szechuan Sauce fiasco from a few years ago.

Halftime Show: No Will Smith

One of the more fun prop bets listed by Bovada has Will Smith (+290) making an appearance during the halftime show.

The mental math adds up. He has a hit song featuring Miami. His new film Bad Boys For Life takes place in Miami and he's yet to ever show up at a halftime show despite being one of the icons of his generation. It all seems perfect.

Don't get too excited. The Fresh Prince won't be taking the stage. This is a night for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to remind everyone just how ridiculously talented they are. Smith can sit this one out.

The same goes for Marc-Anthony (+400), who Bovada is also listing to show up during the halftime performance.

National Anthem: Over Two Minutes

Aside from the coin toss, the national anthem prop is one of the most well-known bets on the board every Super Bowl Sunday. While the safe pick is usually the under, the over (-230) will hit this year.

Much like the halftime performers, Demi Lovato is immensely talented and can sing for days. She won't go that long on Sunday, but she'll top the two-minute mark easily with the way she can carry notes.

An important thing to keep in mind here: The timer officially starts when Lovato sings the first lyric and ends the first time she says "brave." Book Managers don't go for the whole repeating coda when it comes to this prop.

Lovato is fresh off performing at the Grammys, so a national audience won't rattle her into singing faster. Get your timers ready.