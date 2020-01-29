Report: Red Sox May Wait for MLB Investigation Results Before Hiring Manager

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox moved on from manager Alex Cora after his connections to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal were revealed, and they are reportedly looking to learn about punishments from the investigation into their own sign-stealing before hiring a replacement.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Red Sox "may be slow-playing their managerial search" because they want to know what punishments, if any, Major League Baseball will hand them following its investigation into Boston's use of electronic sign-stealing.

Houston was fined $5 million and stripped of its first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. What's more, general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were each suspended for a year and then fired by the team.

Cora was the bench coach for the 2017 Astros, who won the World Series. MLB later determined the team stole signs on the way to the championship, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported "harsh" discipline was coming for Cora.

Considering Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported the 2018 Red Sox—who won the World Series with Cora as their manager—also used technology to steal opponents' signs, it makes sense Boston could "be slow-playing" its search for a replacement. Candidates will surely want to know what they would be stepping into in regards to punishment.

Throw in the fact the team is coming off a third-place finish in the American League East and may trade star right fielder Mookie Betts, and Boston isn't a sure-fire bet for success in the immediate future. Heyman reported Tuesday there was a "sense" around the league that the "Red Sox seem more serious than ever about a Mookie Betts deal."

There is plenty for the Red Sox to work out before Opening Day, and they are apparently taking their time as they plan their next move.