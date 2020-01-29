Report: Red Sox May Wait for MLB Investigation Results Before Hiring Manager

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 14: A Rawlings leather baseball glove and a hat sit on the bench in the dugout before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 14, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Red Sox won 2-1. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Hunter Martin/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox moved on from manager Alex Cora after his connections to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal were revealed, and they are reportedly looking to learn about punishments from the investigation into their own sign-stealing before hiring a replacement.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Red Sox "may be slow-playing their managerial search" because they want to know what punishments, if any, Major League Baseball will hand them following its investigation into Boston's use of electronic sign-stealing.

Houston was fined $5 million and stripped of its first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. What's more, general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were each suspended for a year and then fired by the team.

Cora was the bench coach for the 2017 Astros, who won the World Series. MLB later determined the team stole signs on the way to the championship, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported "harsh" discipline was coming for Cora.

Considering Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported the 2018 Red Sox—who won the World Series with Cora as their manager—also used technology to steal opponents' signs, it makes sense Boston could "be slow-playing" its search for a replacement. Candidates will surely want to know what they would be stepping into in regards to punishment.

Throw in the fact the team is coming off a third-place finish in the American League East and may trade star right fielder Mookie Betts, and Boston isn't a sure-fire bet for success in the immediate future. Heyman reported Tuesday there was a "sense" around the league that the "Red Sox seem more serious than ever about a Mookie Betts deal."

There is plenty for the Red Sox to work out before Opening Day, and they are apparently taking their time as they plan their next move.

Related

    If Anyone Can Handle Astros' Heat, It's Dusty Baker

    MLB logo
    MLB

    If Anyone Can Handle Astros' Heat, It's Dusty Baker

    Kirk Bohls
    via Austin American-Statesman

    Astros Fan Logs Trash Can Bangs from 2017 😂

    One fan went through every Astros home game in 2017 and logged trash can bangs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros Fan Logs Trash Can Bangs from 2017 😂

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk | NBC Sports

    Cole Pays Tribute to John Altobelli Family

    Cali native Gerrit Cole spent the afternoon at Orange Coast College's season opener

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cole Pays Tribute to John Altobelli Family

    yesnetwork.com
    via yesnetwork.com

    Report: Kris Bryant Loses FA Grievance vs. Cubs

    Chicago 3B denied extra year of service and will stay under team control through 2021

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Kris Bryant Loses FA Grievance vs. Cubs

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report