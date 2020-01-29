6 Pairs of Rare Nike MAG Reportedly Found in Expired Oregon Storage Unit

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Nike Mags don't grow on trees. But if you are incredibly lucky, they might turn up in an abandoned storage locker.

According to Riley Jones of Complex, sneaker reseller West Coast Streetwear allegedly bought three pairs of the 2011 release after they were found in a storage unit. Jones noted determining the veracity of the story or authenticity of the shoes is difficult.

"I personally didn't find the unit," they told Jones. "I found the guy on OfferUp and I thought it was too good to be true but gave it a shot, I messaged him and he had three pairs left after selling three others, so six total were in the unit."

As Jones noted, "Famous for its inclusion in Back to the Future Part II, only 1,500 pairs of the light-up Nike Mag were released in 2011, followed by a launch of 89 pairs for 2016's self-lacing version."

West Coast Streetwear told Jones he had already sold one of the pairs for $10,000 on StockX. Talk about a lucky find.