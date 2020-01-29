Patrick Mahomes Says He Hopes to Spend His Entire NFL Career with Chiefs

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is only 24 years old and has his whole career ahead of him but he already knows where he wants it to end.

Right in Kansas City.

"I hope I get to play there the rest of my career now," Mahomes said per Kansas City Star reporters Blair Kerkhoff and Pete Grathoff. "Just the people and how they accept you, how they care more about you as a person than they do as a player. And how much passion they have for the Chiefs, it's special and it's somewhere where I want to be for the rest of my career."

The 2018 MVP is due to become a free agent following the 2020 season and the team has already expressed an interest in extending his contract.

"I've said before that I hope Patrick is here for his entire career and that's going to be our goal," Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt told the Star Tuesday. "But there will be a right time, sometime in the next 12-15 months to extend Patrick and when I say right time, I mean right time for both, the player and the club. I don't want to say it has to necessarily be this off-season but I will say it's a priority to get it done."

Whether it's in KC or elsewhere—and it certainly looks like it'll be KC—Mahomes is on his way to an historic payday. An overdue one at that.

In 2019, Mahomes' contract (four years, $16.425 million) ranked 30th among NFL quarterbacks, behind Joe Flacco, Marcus Mariota, Josh Rosen and Daniel Jones. His counterpart on Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo, is the third-highest paid quarterback in the league with a deal worth $137.5 million in San Francisco.

The way the market is trending, Mahomes next deal will blow past that. Spotrac.com's Market Value tool projects the Chiefs' QB will sign in the neighborhood of five years, $180 million or an annual salary of $36 million per year. That would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league and it's hard to argue he doesn't deserve it.

In 31 starts for Kansas City, Mahomes has passed for 9,412 yards and 76 touchdowns on 18 interceptions. He's also led the Chiefs to back-to-back AFC West titles and kept a streak of five-straight postseason berths alive.

There isn't a team in the league that wouldn't want Mahomes on its roster. If he wants to stay in Kansas City, odds are that'll be the case for a long time.