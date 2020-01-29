Texas A&M Police Investigating Burglary of HC Buzz Williams' Car

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Texas A&M police are investigating the burglary of men's head basketball coach Buzz Williams' car and are asking for help identifying two persons of interest.

The police department released still photos showing two men who are wanted for questioning regarding the theft of items from his car, including a credit card. Police say the card was used to make several purchases, including gift cards which were then used at the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs divisional-round playoff game.

Details on the case are still emerging. Police have not yet been able to identify the persons of interest.

Williams has not commented on the matter. The 47-year-old coach is in his first season at Texas A&M after spending five seasons at Virginia Tech.

The Aggies are currently 10-9.