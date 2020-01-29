Brett Favre Reveals What He Texted Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Super Bowl 54

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre gave Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes some simple advice leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Favre said he texted the 2018 NFL MVP to "enjoy yourself" and "soak it in!"

Favre noted other players gave him similar messages the first time he went to the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 1996.

"I just tried to get that message across that, at some point, stop and reflect on how special this moment is, because it is rare," the 50-year-old said.

Mahomes has the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969. The 24-year-old has thrown for 615 yards and eight touchdowns in their two playoff victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Favre is no stranger to the Super Bowl spotlight. He played in the game two times with the Packers, winning in 1996 over the New England Patriots and falling short in 1998 to the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, looking to win the second world championship in franchise history after beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.