Kyle Walker-Peters Loaned to Southampton Amid Cedric Soares-to-Arsenal Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters has joined Southampton on loan, potentially opening the door for a late Arsenal move for Cedric Soares.

The 22-year-old will join Saints until the end of the season. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Gunners will make a loan push for Soares worth £5 million, including his full wages.

Right-back Walker-Peters has barely featured for Spurs this season, appearing in three Premier League matches, a Carabao Cup fixture and a single UEFA Champions League outing.

He's focused on improving both himself and the club:

"I'm looking to use this opportunity to improve as a football player, but most importantly win games here, and show the manager he made the right decision in bringing me here, and also show the fans that.



"I'm just grateful for the opportunity I've been given by the manager and the club. I come here looking to help the club improve and improve myself. I just want to win as many games as possible and enjoy playing football."

Per Alasdair Gold of Football.london, the deal does not include an option to make the move permanent, so Walker-Peters may still have the opportunity to make an impact in the British capital.

Soares has been a regular for Southampton at right-back this season, making 16 starts in the Premier League. His contract will expire in the summer, however, and the 28-year-old was expected to seek a move to a bigger club. By sending him to Arsenal now, Saints will both net a small transfer fee and get his wages off the books.

Capable of playing on either side of the defence, Soares would add depth and Premier League experience to a team in need of a boost. The Gunners sit in 10th place in the Premier League standings, and their defensive fragility has been a big reason why. Arsenal currently have a negative goal differential.

By adding Soares, manager Mikel Arteta can move Ainsley Maitland-Niles back into his more natural midfield role. Soares will likely battle Hector Bellerin for the starting position at right-back.