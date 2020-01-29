Lillard to Westbrook: 'I'm the Last Person You Want to See in the Playoffs'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives around Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers have struggled this season, but Damian Lillard is still warning opponents not to count him out.

That's what he indicated to Russell Westbrook during their trash-talking in a game two weeks ago.

The 29-year-old revealed to Jason Quick of The Athletic that after arguing about Westbrook's free-throw shooting, the Houston Rockets guard came back by asking, "What playoff seed are you all?"

Lillard responded: "You know I'm the last person you want to see in the playoffs.'"

    

