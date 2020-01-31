Braun Strowman and WWE Stars Who Will Never Get over Hump to Superstardom

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Due to the poor storytelling and general disinterest in building characters that matter to fans, WWE has ruined the chances of several popular performers ever reaching superstardom.

Despite the unwavering support of the WWE Universe, Superstars such as Braun Strowman, Naomi and Cesaro have all been cast aside in the current wrestling landscape and not given the opportunities to shine.

How dare they get over organically with wrestling fans!

Here are the WWE Superstars who deserve better but will likely never reach superstardom due to the lack of continuity and creativity from their employer.

Braun Strowman

When it comes to wrestling on television, there are few performers on the main roster with as much success as Strowman. Add in the genuine reactions he garners from the WWE Universe, and he should be positioned as a top guy.

Unfortunately, WWE officials don't let him win matches when they matter most. Instead of being portrayed as an unstoppable monster, The Monster Among Men is the company's biggest gatekeeper.

In a random six-man tag team match or a meaningless feud against Bobby Lashley, he will win every time so WWE can capitalize on his momentum. When he is set to challenge the like of Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins or Tyson Fury, though, WWE Creative doesn't mind handing him a loss.

If Strowman is going to be a cornerstone of the heavyweight division for years to come, he needs to win the WWE Championship in the near future to re-establish his credibility with fans.

Naomi

From an in-ring perspective, Naomi is among the most talented women on the WWE roster, but the company has never given her the opportunities needed to reach the highest echelons. While she has won the SmackDown Women's Championship in the past, WWE didn't push her hard enough.

Instead of building Naomi due to her unique look, style and unparalleled charisma, WWE continues to ride the same women—look no further than the success of the Four Horsewomen.

Naomi comes off as one of the most authentic personalities in the business and is a veteran who knows how to make the most out of any situation. Unfortunately, WWE Creative would rather see Charlotte Flair win another title instead of giving her the chance to reach superstardom.

Hey, there's always All Elite Wrestling.

Cesaro

Since coming to WWE's main roster in 2012, Cesaro has proved time and again that he has the in-ring skills and fan support to be one of the top Superstars, but he was never given the opportunity to shine in the main event scene.

There have been moments during his nearly decade-long run in WWE when The Swiss Superman looked poised to ascend to the top of the card, but WWE Creative and officials backstage have cut the legs out from underneath his momentum on several occasions.

Cesaro seems to have been punished at times for getting over with fans organically.

At 39 years old, he will likely never get the chance to reach superstardom with WWE, but all hope is not lost. With the success of AEW, the reinvention of Impact Wrestling and the recent spending by Ring of Honor, he would have plenty of options if he were to test free agency.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).