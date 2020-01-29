Carmelo Anthony on Future with Trail Blazers: 'This Is Where I Want to Retire'

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

A successful few months with the Portland Trail Blazers has Carmelo Anthony thinking about returning to the team next year and possibly beyond.

"I would love to stay," the veteran said about re-signing with the squad, per Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune. "I feel like this is the place for me to end my career. It could have happened earlier, but it didn't. Now, where I'm at in my life and my career—this is where I want to retire."

The 35-year-old signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal in November after more than a year between NBA games.

Anthony has started all 32 of his appearances with the team and is averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.

His 43.5 field-goal percentage is his highest since 2014-15, while his 38.2 three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career as he's taken more mid-range attempts than recent seasons.

It's been a big change for a player who only lasted 10 games last season with the Houston Rockets—averaging 13.4 points per game—before being unused the rest of the year. He was traded and waived at the deadline and went unsigned the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

Though it seemed his career might be over, Portland gave the 10-time All-Star another chance, and he's taken advantage of it.

The downside is Portland has struggled overall this season with a 20-27 record, putting the squad currently outside the playoffs one year after reaching the Western Conference Finals.

Anthony has made a positive contribution, but the organization will have to decide if it wants to continue giving minutes to an aging veteran on a non-contender instead of developing younger players for the future. A healthy Zach Collins could play the 4, while Nassir Little could also earn more playing time at the forward spots.

While Anthony might want to continue his career in Portland, his future in the NBA might not completely be his decision.