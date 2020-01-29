Report: Chelsea, Napoli in 'Ongoing Conversations' over Dries Mertens Transfer

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly try to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens before the January transfer window closes.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blues "are serious" about landing the Belgium international, and "there are ongoing conversations with Napoli to understand if there are the margins for a deal."

In the report, it's added Chelsea would find it easier to offload Olivier Giroud if the Napoli man were to arrive. The France striker has fallen out of favour under manager Frank Lampard this season and is said to be a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Mertens only has six months remaining on his Napoli contract, and it means he could feasibly agree a pre-contract with a club overseas, with a view to moving for free in the summer. However, the Blues appear keen to bring him aboard in this window to strengthen their options at the point of the attack.

Although he's 32, Mertens would be a savvy acquisition for Chelsea. He's been one of the most exciting and effective forwards in Serie A, excelling in a number of different roles under different coaches.

His best form has come when leading the line, where he can mesh his smart movement, speed in behind and composed finishing. In the three campaigns before the current one, the former PSV Eindhoven man grabbed 62 goals in the Italian top flight.

In 2019-20, Mertens only has four, with injury issues and Napoli's poor overall form combining to make for a campaign to forget. The Partenopei star has been out of action since December 22 with an adductor problem.

A move to Chelsea would potentially kick Mertens' campaign back into life when he's fully fit, and for Lampard he'd be a major asset. Not only does Mertens' versatility mean he can line up at the point of the attack or on either flank, but his experience would be beneficial in a squad that's bristling with young players.

It would be a blow to Napoli to lose a player who has developed into a talisman for the club in recent years. However, with his contract running down, if the Blues were to make a serious offer before the window shuts, surely Napoli would need to consider cashing in.