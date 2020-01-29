Red Sox Rumors: Mark Kotsay Linked to Manager Job After Alex Cora's Exit

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 6: Bench Coach Mark Kotsay #7 of the Oakland Athletics stands in the dugout during the game against the Detroit Tigers at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum on May 6, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Tigers 6-5. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly showing interest in former MLB outfielder Mark Kotsay, who currently serves as the Oakland Athletics' quality control coach, for their managerial vacancy. 

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported as such Wednesday after the Red Sox and manager Alex Cora mutually agreed to part ways in mid-January amid his links to the sign-stealing scandals that have engulfed Boston and the Houston Astros this offseason.

The club's list of potential candidates also includes two internal options, bench coach Ron Roenicke and third base coach Carlos Febles, per Cotillo.

Kotsay spent time with seven teams during his 17-year MLB career, which concluded after the 2013 season with the San Diego Padres. He made 49 appearances for the Red Sox across parts of the 2008 and 2009 campaigns.

He was also a Golden Spikes Award winner during his standout collegiate career at Cal State Fullerton.

The 44-year-old California native started his coaching career as the Padres' hitting coach in 2015. He joined the A's as their bench coach for the 2016 season before transitioning to quality control in 2017.

In October, Kotsay told John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle he was interested in becoming a manager at the major league level.

"Managing a team would interest me, for sure," he said. "This is priority No. 1 here [with the A's]. When the time comes, if I get that opportunity to be part of the process, I'd definitely be open to that."

The Red Sox are one of MLB's most talented teams heading into the 2020 season. Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Chris Sale headline a championship-level core, though trade rumors have floated around the club all winter.

Yet, Boston is coming off a disappointing playoff-less season while trying to defend their 2018 World Series title, and the potential for punishment looms amid an MLB investigation into allegations of video replay room misuse as reported by Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

The team hasn't announced a timetable for picking a new manager, but pitchers and catchers report for spring training in two weeks (Feb. 12).

Related

    Who Is MLB's Best Offensive Player?

    Our must-watch hitters for the 2020 season

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Who Is MLB's Best Offensive Player?

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Trade Packages for Mookie Betts 📦

    Possible packages the Dodgers, Padres can offer

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Best Trade Packages for Mookie Betts 📦

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    John Altobelli Honored by OCC at Baseball Season Opener

    MLB logo
    MLB

    John Altobelli Honored by OCC at Baseball Season Opener

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Flaws for Every Team Ahead of Spring Training

    @ZachRymer goes division by division

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Biggest Flaws for Every Team Ahead of Spring Training

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report