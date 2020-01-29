Ex-WWE Superstars Nikki, Brie Bella Announce They Are Both Pregnant

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella announced Wednesday they are both pregnant, with due dates less than two weeks apart.

The Bella Twins told Christina Dugan of People they were both surprised to find out they were pregnant, only to discover they will share the journey together.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke," Brie said. "We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Nikki added: "[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

Brie explained she stopped trying to have a second child with husband Daniel Bryan, one of the WWE's most popular Superstars, only to find out a sibling for two-year-old daughter Birdie was on the way after she got back from France.

"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," she said. "When we were in France meeting Artem's [Chigvintsev] family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, s--t!'"

Meanwhile, Nikki is set to have her first child, and despite feeling nauseous throughout the pregnancy, she told People she's ready for motherhood.

"Even though I feel really sick, like, can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," she said. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing!"

The Bella Twins last competed in WWE in October 2018, and they appear on the E! series Total Bellas, a reality show based on their lives.