Steven Bergwijn: Tottenham Transfer a 'Dream,' Talks Jose Mourinho Admiration

PSV Eindhoven forward Steven Bergwijn has said his pending transfer to Tottenham Hotspur is a "dream come true" and has expressed his admiration for the club's manager Jose Mourinho.

The Netherlands starlet has been strongly linked with a move to the north London club throughout the January window, and it's anticipated he will complete a switch to Spurs before the deadline passes.

Speaking to Telegraaf (h/t James Westwood of Goal), Bergwijn said he was excited to link up with his new club and test himself in English football's top flight:

"The Premier League, that is the highest achievable [league] for every football player. Yes, this is certainly a dream come true. It also feels like the right time to take this step.

"... I have always looked up to a top coach like Mourinho. And now I'm going to play for him. It's great to be here. Just look at the facilities around us. When I play FIFA on the PlayStation, I almost always choose a team from the Premier League. I look forward to playing in that great atmosphere."

According to Sky Sports, it's likely Spurs will confirm the signing of Bergwijn by Wednesday evening; the player is reportedly set for a medical after an initial £25.6 million fee was agreed between the two clubs for the winger.

The signing will give Tottenham further variety in attack and will ensure they are not short of personnel for the remainder of the campaign after Christian Eriksen's move to Inter Milan was confirmed on Tuesday.

Stylistically, there are a lot of differences between the two players, with Bergwijn more likely to provide penetration from wide areas. The 22-year-old is quick and direct, although he's also showcased an appetite for goals over the past couple of campaigns, netting 19 in the Eredivisie since the start of last season.

In addition, Bergwijn has also played as a centre-forward for PSV this season, with his movement and acceleration causing issues for defenders. With Harry Kane sidelined until at least April, that's a position Mourinho may decide to field him in.

After all, there is plenty of competition for places in the wide areas, with Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela all currently fighting for a starting spot. Either way, Bergwijn's versatility should ensure he gets plenty of chances to show what he can do in the remainder of the campaign.