Hall of Fame Ex-Vikings DE Chris Doleman Dies at Age 58

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, an eight-time Pro Bowler who amassed 150.5 sacks over a 15-year career, died Tuesday at the age of 58 from brain cancer.

Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reported the news on Doleman, who spent 10 of his 15 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The ex-Pitt star was a two-time All-Pro who led the NFL with 21.0 sacks in 1989. He amassed double-digit sacks in eight seasons and finished his career with eight sacks in 1999.

The Vikings selected Doleman fourth overall in the 1985 draft. He missed only four games during his entire career and none during his first nine seasons.

Minnesota released the following statement following Doleman's death:

"The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman's family and friends upon his passing. Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking -- resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him."

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker also provided a few words, per Bergman:

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Chris Doleman after a prolonged and courageous battle against cancer. I had the honor of getting to know him not only as a great football player but an outstanding human being. One of the honors of my life was witnessing Chris get baptized in the Jordan River during a Hall of Fame trip to Israel. The legacy of Chris Doleman will live forever in Canton, Ohio, for generations to learn from how he lived a life of courage and character."

Per Bergman, Doleman had surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2018. He was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, which the Mayo Clinic defines as "an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord."

Doleman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012. He is fifth all-time on the NFL's career sacks list behind Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Kevin Greene and Julius Peppers.

Doleman was only on three losing teams during the course of his career. He played on the 1987 Vikings team that shocked the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Washington Redskins 17-10 in the NFC Championship.

He was also an integral part of the 1997 San Francisco 49ers, who went 13-3 and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

Doleman, who turned 37 years old midseason, had 12.0 sacks for a 49ers defense that allowed the third-fewest points in the league.

Doleman never made a Super Bowl, but he left the game as one of the most productive pass-rushers in NFL history. In addition to his gaudy sack totals, he accumulated 975 tackles and 44 forced fumbles. He also picked off eight passes and returned two for touchdowns.