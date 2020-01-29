Super Bowl Commercials 2020: Updated Ad Info, Prop Bets and Movie Trailer Debuts

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Some people watch the Super Bowl for the football. Others watch it for the halftime show and entertainment. And some tune in for the commercials.

No matter the reason, there are going to be millions of people watching Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, when the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battle for a championship to end the NFL season.

The commercials for the Super Bowl draw much more attention than traditional advertisements. That's because they're typically much more humorous, as companies put a lot of effort into creating an entertaining ad knowing how many people will be watching television at that time.

This year, the cost for companies to air a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl on Fox cost up to $5.6 million, according to Sheila Dang of Reuters.

Here's everything you need to know about what to expect from this year's Super Bowl commercials.

Latest Ad Info

Social media has changed the way Super Bowl advertisements work over the years, with companies now teasing their upcoming ads with clips on Twitter, YouTube and other platforms.

It takes away the element of surprise, but it can also build anticipation if people want to make sure they catch a certain commercial during the broadcast.

Matt Fowler of IGN has compiled some of the teasers for Super Bowl commercials that have been released in the days leading up to the game, and many feature a celebrity appearance.

Cheetos (MC Hammer), Doritos (Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott), Pringles (Rick and Morty), Little Caesars (Rainn Wilson) and Tide (Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire) are among the companies that will have a special cameo in their respective ads.

Another company that always has a notable advertisement is Budweiser, and this year is no different. During Super Bowl LIV, the popular beer brand is airing a commercial that features "typical Americans." Budweiser has already shared its advertisement on Twitter ahead of the game.

There are sure to be some unannounced commercials that make an impression, too, so fans will have to wait and see what else some companies have in store.

Movie Trailer Information

There are often highly anticipated movie trailers that are released during commercial breaks of big sporting events, but don't expect many during Super Bowl LIV.

According to Pamela McClintock of The Hollywood Reporter, there will be fewer movie trailers during the Super Bowl for the second straight year. Warner Bros. and Sony won't be airing any advertisements, while Paramount will likely only have commercials during the pregame and postgame broadcasts.

However, expect to see trailers from Universal and Disney during the Super Bowl, according to McClintock. Universal will likely have commercials for Fast & Furious 9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru. Potential Disney trailers include Mulan, Black Widow, Onward and Soul.

While it's not the most star-studded list of trailers for this year's Super Bowl, there should still be some entertaining movie commercials to draw in viewers.

Commercial Prop Bets

No surprise here: There are prop bets to make on commercials for Super Bowl LIV.

The Super Bowl is always filled with potential prop bets, so of course the commercials play a part in that. This year, Bovada has the over/under line for the number of commercials to air during the game at 92.5, which will be one of the more popular prop bets to make.

There are also going to be commercials from President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg, who is one of the Democratic candidates heading into the primaries of the 2020 presidential election. Bovada has a prop bet for which of these commercials will air first.

There are various others on Bovada for which of two ads will air first, including Audi or Porsche and Coke or Pepsi.