Zaire Wade, Bronny James Shine as Sierra Canyon Beat Campbell Hall

BJ Boston had 21 points and Terren Frank added 15 as Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, California) defeated Campbell Hall School (North Hollywood, California) 83-57 in a Gold Coast League high school boys basketball matchup.

Boston scored 12 of his 21 points in the first half to give the Trailblazers a 36-28 halftime edge. Sierra used a 27-point third quarter to propel itself to a 26-point win.

Zaire Wade was the catalyst of Sierra Canyon's 10-0 second-quarter run that turned an 18-all tie into a 28-18 lead, scoring four points and dishing two assists.

Wade, who finished with 10 points, is the son of NBA legend and 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade.

Freshman guard Bronny James contributed the highlight of a night with a sky-high alley-oop dunk to put Sierra Canyon up 49-33 in the third.

Among his other highlights of the night, James found Shy Odom for a couple of buckets and had a fourth-quarter steal and dish to Amari Bailey for two.

James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, who was in attendance.

Sierra Canyon and Campbell Hall paid tribute Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the eight other victims of a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Sierra Canyon wore jerseys and shirts honoring Bryant to begin the game. The game's shot-clock rules were also briefly adjusted so the Trailblazers could take an eight-second backcourt violation and Campbell Hall could take a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers.

Bryant's daughter, Gianna, also died in the tragic crash that also killed John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan.

The group was en route to a girls' travel basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Sierra Canyon, which is ranked No. 14 in ESPN's latest High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 poll, improved to 21-3 on the season. Campbell Hall fell to 11-9.