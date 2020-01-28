Red Sox Rumors: Mitch Moreland, Boston Agree to 1-Year, $3 Million Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly bringing back first baseman Mitch Moreland.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Moreland signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox that also features an option for the 2021 campaign. Rosenthal explained Moreland will make $2.5 million in salary in 2020 on a deal that has a $3 million club option or $500,000 buyout for 2021.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted the Red Sox designated right-handed pitcher Denyi Reyes for assignment in a corresponding move.

Moreland, 34, was a member of the Texas Rangers for the first seven years of his career (2010-16) and has been with the Red Sox the past three seasons. He slashed .252/.328/.507 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 91 games during the 2019 campaign.

Were it not for injury issues, he surely would have surpassed 20 long balls for the fourth time in five years as a reliable slugger who provides some pop in the order.

While the regular-season home runs surely contributed to Boston's decision to bring him back, Moreland will forever be remembered by Red Sox fans as a World Series hero. His pinch-hit three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the 2018 Fall Classic with Boston trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 set the stage for a late-inning comeback and eventual five-game victory.

He will now look to create more October magic as Boston attempts to rebound from its third-place finish in the American League East last year.