Zion Williamson Solid as Pelicans Cruise Past Kevin Love, Cavaliers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans are on a winning streak for the first time in the Zion Williamson era.

After losing their first two games with the highly regarded rookie, New Orleans won its second straight with a 125-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram led the way in the latest effort, helping their team improve to 19-29 on the season.

As for the struggling Cavaliers, they are 13-35 overall and an ugly 1-8 in their last nine games.

Notable Player Stats

NO G Jrue Holiday: 28 points, eight assists, four blocks and three steals

NO F Brandon Ingram: 24 points, six assists and two steals

NO F Zion Williamson: 14 points and nine rebounds

CLE G Collin Sexton: 24 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals

CLE G Kevin Porter Jr.: 21 points

CLE F Larry Nance Jr.: 17 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals

Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram Make Zion an Overqualified Third Option

It was difficult to script a better start to Williamson's career.

After all, he caught the sports world by storm in his career debut with 22 points against the San Antonio Spurs, 17 of which came in an explosive stretch in the fourth quarter where he connected on four straight three-pointers. He followed up with his first of what figures to be many double-doubles in his third game.

The Duke product once again flashed his potential by cleaning up the glass and consistently finishing around the rim, but he was not the main reason the Pelicans poured in 74 points in the first half alone and were in full control throughout the win.

Holiday is the veteran leader who was involved in seemingly every play with hounding defense on one end and the ability to drive and either finish or kick to open teammates on the other. Throw in his outside shooting, and the Pelicans were operating on all cylinders with him pulling the strings.

Few are better equipped to take advantage of Holiday's facilitating than Ingram, and he continued playing like a franchise building block with his smooth stroke from the outside, soft touch in the lane and willingness to be a passer as well when needed.

That Ingram and Holiday are dishing out assists is an ideal situation for Williamson, who doesn't have to worry about being the singular focus of opposing defenses as he grows accustomed to the NBA game.

New Orleans was 4.5 games out of the playoff picture entering play but has the talent to make a late push with a potentially dominant rookie as a third option alongside Holiday and Ingram. That trio, along with the shooting of JJ Redick and the passing of Lonzo Ball, gives New Orleans enough talent to challenge most teams in the league.

Williamson will be the main attraction, but he still isn't the top option with Holiday and Ingram spearheading an offense that was largely unstoppable in Cleveland.

What's Next?

The Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, and the Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.