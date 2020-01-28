Miami (Ohio) Postpones 2 Basketball Games Amid Coronavirus Investigation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2020

NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 19: The NCAA logo on a basketball at the Prudential Center before the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Seton Hall Pirates on December 19, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Miami (Ohio) announced it postponed Tuesday's men's basketball game against Central Michigan and Wednesday's women's basketball game against Western Michigan.

According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, a student was showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus after returning from China. Health officials are conducting an investigation. 

Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford issued a statement referencing the ongoing situation at Miami:

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is always a top priority and, out of abundance of caution, it was decided to cancel tonight's men's basketball game. I appreciate the diligence that the staff at Miami have shown and this serves as a reminder of how serious these issues are. Our medical team has also been an important part of this process, making sure our student-athletes are safe and protected."

Miami has yet to work out when it will make up the two games.

According to CNN, 106 people have died in China as a result of the Wuhan coronavirus, with 4,585 cases reported across the globe. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Jan. 21 it had discovered the first case of the coronavirus in the United States. The patient was in Washington state, having recently returned from China.

The CDC listed headache, cough, sore throat and fever as symptoms of the disease. Chinese officials said they believe the incubation period is between one and 14 days, per the BBC.

