Roger Federer Saves 7 Match Points, Beats Tennys Sandgren at Australian Open

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2020

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates a point against Tennys Sandgren of the US during their men's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2020. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Roger Federer produced one of the most memorable wins of his distinguished career on Tuesday, somehow finding a way past Tennys Sandgren and progressing into the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3. 

Sandgren rallied after falling behind in the first set; he had seven match points in the fourth, with Federer struggling with an injury issue.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion managed to dig deep to save them all and claw his way back to parity in the match.

In the decider, Sandgren was stunned, and when Federer broke, there was no coming back for the American.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Nadal Battles Past Kyrgios to Reach Aus Open QF

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Nadal Battles Past Kyrgios to Reach Aus Open QF

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Halep Books Australian Open QF Spot

    Monday's results roundup

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Halep Books Australian Open QF Spot

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Tennis World Pays Tribute to Friend, 'Legend' Kobe

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Tennis World Pays Tribute to Friend, 'Legend' Kobe

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    WTA Tour to Allow Coaching from Stands Without Penalty During Trial Run in 2020

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    WTA Tour to Allow Coaching from Stands Without Penalty During Trial Run in 2020

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report