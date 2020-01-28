Roger Federer Saves 7 Match Points, Beats Tennys Sandgren at Australian Open

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Roger Federer produced one of the most memorable wins of his distinguished career on Tuesday, somehow finding a way past Tennys Sandgren and progressing into the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Sandgren rallied after falling behind in the first set; he had seven match points in the fourth, with Federer struggling with an injury issue.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion managed to dig deep to save them all and claw his way back to parity in the match.

In the decider, Sandgren was stunned, and when Federer broke, there was no coming back for the American.

