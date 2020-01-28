Fortnite Star Ninja's Mixer Contract Reportedly Worth $20M to $30M

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2020

Richard Tyler Blevins, better known by his online alias Ninja during pregame of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants , Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Tyler Blevins, better known as esports star Ninja, is reportedly bringing in a head-turning amount of money on the contract he signed with Mixer.

Blevins announced his decision to leave Twitch for Mixer in August, shaking up the esports world, and is reportedly making between $20 million and $30 million for the multiyear deal. Justin Warden, CEO of the marketing and talent management agency Ader, which works with Ninja, revealed as much to Shannon Liao of CNN Business.

Ninja's agency, Loaded, did not release the terms of the contract.

Liao noted Blevins previously said he made approximately $10 million in 2018. The celebrity also has deals with Adidas and Red Bull and wrote a book.

"Now the streaming wars have begun," Devin Nash, the chief marketing officer at talent agency N3RDFUSION, said of the recent tendency of gamers to move from Twitch to other platforms. "But it took someone to fire the first shot. That was Ninja."

Liao pointed out "the talent exodus from Twitch appears to have picked up speed in recent months. And it largely started with a single departure."

Blevins apparently cashed in on that departure.

