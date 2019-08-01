Video: Fortnite Star Ninja Announces Mixer Partnership, Leaves Twitch

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 21: Twitch streamer and professional gamer Tyler
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who rose to stardom while streaming Fortnite Battle Royale on Twitch, announced Thursday he's leaving the Amazon-owned platform to join Microsoft's Mixer.

Ninja is one of the leading Fortnite streamers alongside the likes of Turner "Tfue" Tenney and Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff.

His streams had become more inconsistent in recent months, however, and during those sessions he frequently discussed his desire to take time off and what that would do to his subscriber count.

Twitch is built on a three-tiered subcriber system. For either $4.99, $9.99 or $24.99 per month, fans can subscribe to support their favorite streamer with perks that include emotes (more for higher tiers) and the ability to talk in chat when it's in sub-only mode.

At his peak, Ninja attracted nearly 250,000 subs on Twitch and, with streamers receiving $3.50 for every tier-one sub, he pulled in an estimated $875,000 per month without accounting for higher sub levels.

Cecilia D'Anastasio of Kotaku reported Mixer had offered some streamers over $1 million to make the switch from Twitch to the Microsoft platform.

The company likely had to make a far more substantial offer to the longtime face of Fortnite. His concerns about being unable to take vacations because of lost subs suggests he was seeking a lucrative long-term offer with plenty of guaranteed money, no longer making sub count a daily concern.

People who visit his new Mixer page are prompted with a limited-time offer to receive a free sub to his new channel.

Ninja's first stream on Mixer is scheduled to begin Friday at 1 p.m. ET. He'll play live from the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

At night, he'll take part in the Friday Fortnite tournament alongside teammate Bugha, who captured the Fortnite World Cup solo championship Sunday for the $3 million top prize.

